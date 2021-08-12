Summit X LLC Takes $359,000 Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,459 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth $338,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Perficient by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,632 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $14,992,000 after purchasing an additional 144,477 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Perficient in the fourth quarter worth $32,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRFT. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $75.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,992 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,435.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $3,550,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock worth $5,033,784. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT traded up $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.14. 6,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,396. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.73. Perficient, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $103.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 75.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. Analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

