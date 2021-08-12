Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) PT Raised to $37.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SUN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Sunoco stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.12. 1,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,867. Sunoco has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.36.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 111.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunoco will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Sunoco by 44.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its position in Sunoco by 804.6% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 64,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 57,370 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 20.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

