Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust invests primarily in retail and office purposes. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust is based in Singapore. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

SURVF opened at $1.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.10. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of income-producing real estate, which is primarily used for retail and office purposes. The firm operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail and Convention. The Office segment comprises of Suntec city, park mall, and pacific highway.

