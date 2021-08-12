Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Announces Earnings Results

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ SMCI traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.43. 3,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,929. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $40.71.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $119,677.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,682.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

