SVB Leerink Increases Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target to $42.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.

Shares of GMAB traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,808. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.45. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 81.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,268 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 369.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,953,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,846 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,737,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 35.0% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,159,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

