SVB Leerink Increases Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target to $42.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price points to a potential downside of 8.74% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.57.
Shares of GMAB traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,808. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.45. The company has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.89. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.64.
About Genmab A/S
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.
Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.