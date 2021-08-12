SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Research analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 40.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RAPT. Zacks Investment Research raised RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock traded up $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.85. 1,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,266. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $871.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.73.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. On average, analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $31,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,647 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $49,101.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,614.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,295 shares of company stock valued at $330,259 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

