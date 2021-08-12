SVB Leerink Reiterates Buy Rating for Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK)

SVB Leerink reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) in a research note published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Italk in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Italk in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Italk in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.70 price objective for the company.

TALK stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.70. Italk has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norwest Venture Partners Xiii LP bought a new position in Italk during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,182,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Italk in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,204,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,078,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Italk in the second quarter valued at about $278,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Italk

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

