Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synlogic, Inc. engaged in the development of a novel class of living Synthetic Biotic(TM) medicines based on its proprietary drug discovery and development platform. The company’s pipeline includes Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of rare genetic diseases such as Urea Cycle Disorder and Phenylketonuria. In addition, the company is leveraging the broad potential of its platform to create Synthetic Biotic medicines for the treatment of other diseases, such as liver disease, inflammatory and immune disorders and cancer. It is collaborating with AbbVie to develop Synthetic Biotic-based treatments for inflammatory bowel disease. Synlogic Inc., formerly known as Mirna Therapeutics Inc., is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Synlogic in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright set a $3.26 price target on Synlogic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Synlogic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.30.

NASDAQ SYBX traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.84. 1,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,230. The firm has a market cap of $148.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.58. Synlogic has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $5.11.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synlogic will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,343,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,331,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Synlogic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 35.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

