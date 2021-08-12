Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.33-3.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.37. Sysco also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.330-$3.530 EPS.

Sysco stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.16. 2,437,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,338,889. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.66. The company has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. Sysco has a 1-year low of $53.85 and a 1-year high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.78.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

