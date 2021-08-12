Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.49 Per Share

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.4941 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has raised its dividend payment by 49.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a payout ratio of 49.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to earn $4.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,337,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,578,408. The stock has a market cap of $600.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $75.98 and a 52 week high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.90.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

