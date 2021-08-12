Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) vs. MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) and MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MaxLinear has a beta of 1.96, suggesting that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and MaxLinear, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 0 4 4 0 2.50 MaxLinear 0 4 5 0 2.56

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus target price of $127.01, indicating a potential upside of 9.50%. MaxLinear has a consensus target price of $50.56, indicating a potential downside of 1.03%. Given Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is more favorable than MaxLinear.

Profitability

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and MaxLinear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 38.14% 29.87% 19.99% MaxLinear -7.41% 18.89% 7.65%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.2% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of MaxLinear shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of MaxLinear shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and MaxLinear’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing $45.51 billion 13.22 $18.19 billion $3.39 34.22 MaxLinear $478.60 million 8.16 -$98.59 million $0.02 2,554.00

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has higher revenue and earnings than MaxLinear. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MaxLinear, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing beats MaxLinear on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras. The company was founded by Chung Mou Chang on February 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc. engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products. The company was founded by Kimihiko Imura, Curtis C. Ling and Kishore V. Seendripu on September 25, 2003 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

