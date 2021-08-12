Talanx (ETR:TLX) PT Set at €51.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Talanx in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Talanx and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($52.35) price objective on Talanx in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

ETR:TLX traded up €0.44 ($0.52) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €37.80 ($44.47). 131,807 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.14, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €35.18. Talanx has a twelve month low of €24.72 ($29.08) and a twelve month high of €37.10 ($43.65). The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.21.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

