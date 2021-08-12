Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Shares Gap Down to $14.12

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.12, but opened at $13.51. Talaris Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.69, with a volume of 18 shares trading hands.

TALS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.86.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($1.04). Equities analysts predict that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Aisling Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $10,032,000.

Talaris Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TALS)

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

