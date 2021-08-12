Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.60 EPS

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($2.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($1.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLIS traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.12. 3,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,142. Talis Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49.

Get Talis Biomedical alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Talis Biomedical stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Talis Biomedical at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TLIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Talis Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Talis Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Talis Biomedical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Talis Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talis Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.