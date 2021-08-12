Tarbox Family Office Inc. Invests $59,000 in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Sana Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Blue Pool Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SANA traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.38. The stock had a trading volume of 8,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,070. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $44.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.80.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SANA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

