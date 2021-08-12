Tarbox Family Office Inc. Takes Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Dropbox by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,416,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,652,000 after buying an additional 550,202 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Dropbox by 96,421.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,254,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,382,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243,776 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,378,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,611,000 after acquiring an additional 513,318 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Dropbox by 27,777.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,050,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Dropbox by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,526,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,011,000 after acquiring an additional 872,389 shares in the last quarter. 58.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dropbox alerts:

DBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $58,243.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 168,337 shares of company stock worth $4,947,902 in the last three months. 23.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.24. 75,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,427,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.35. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 74.30%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

Read More: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.