Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (TARO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TARO) recently:

7/28/2021 – Taro Pharmaceutical Industries was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating.

7/28/2021 – Taro Pharmaceutical Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Taro Pharmaceutical Industries is engaged in the production, research and development, and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products, with a focus on generic products. In addition to the production of finished dosage form drugs, they also synthesize the pharmaceutical chemicals used in their production. Products are sold through wholesalers, generic drug distributors, drug store chains, mass merchandisers, HMOs, food stores, pharmacies and hospitals. "

7/28/2021 – Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Taro Pharmaceutical Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/16/2021 – Taro Pharmaceutical Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Taro Pharmaceutical Industries was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/8/2021 – Taro Pharmaceutical Industries was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of TARO stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $70.50. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,896. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.25. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 5.10%. As a group, research analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 120.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the first quarter worth $213,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth $222,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

