Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Sells $48,059.19 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $48,059.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of TARS traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.25. 16,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,690. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.75. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $63.69. The firm has a market cap of $540.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TARS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
