Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Sells $48,059.19 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 1,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $48,059.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of TARS traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.25. 16,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,690. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.75. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $63.69. The firm has a market cap of $540.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TARS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.19% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.