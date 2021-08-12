Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Director Michael Ackermann Sells 621 Shares

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Director Michael Ackermann sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $15,618.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Ackermann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, August 9th, Michael Ackermann sold 700 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $17,500.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Michael Ackermann sold 3,129 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $78,225.00.

NASDAQ TARS traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,690. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.75. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The stock has a market cap of $540.07 million and a P/E ratio of -5.80.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TARS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 686,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,901,000 after acquiring an additional 234,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,703,000 after acquiring an additional 98,559 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,927,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,909,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. 62.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.