TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:TATT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.19. 12,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,314. TAT Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.36 million for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in TAT Technologies during the first quarter worth $133,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TAT Technologies during the second quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TAT Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 4.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TAT Technologies Company Profile

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

