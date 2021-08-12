TD Securities Boosts CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target to C$28.00

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) had its price target lifted by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CIXX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC raised shares of CI Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CI Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.83.

CIXX stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,280. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.29. CI Financial has a 52-week low of $11.68 and a 52-week high of $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.30 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CI Financial will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIXX. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $939,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $14,611,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,557,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of CI Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CI Financial by 1,204.4% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 329,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 303,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.57% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

