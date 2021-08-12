TD Securities Boosts WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to C$185.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its target price lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$185.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$143.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$130.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$150.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$139.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WSP Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.60.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global stock traded up $8.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.52. 794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.58. WSP Global has a 52-week low of $62.35 and a 52-week high of $128.52.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.