TD Securities Increases Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) Price Target to C$24.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities to C$24.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.15% from the company’s current price.

SMU.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$17.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Summit Industrial Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.57.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT stock traded up C$0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$21.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,697. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of C$11.58 and a 52-week high of C$21.46. The company has a market cap of C$3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.74.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.