TD Securities Raises AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target to C$46.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price target upped by stock analysts at TD Securities to C$46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.37% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AirBoss of America to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of TSE:BOS traded down C$3.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$37.90. 492,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,775. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of C$15.09 and a 12-month high of C$43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.09.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$135.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$116.25 million. On average, analysts expect that AirBoss of America will post 2.0999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$32.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,794,077 shares in the company, valued at C$153,394,164.14.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

