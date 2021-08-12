TD Securities Raises AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target to C$46.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price target upped by stock analysts at TD Securities to C$46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.37% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of AirBoss of America to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 target price on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.
Shares of TSE:BOS traded down C$3.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$37.90. 492,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,775. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of C$15.09 and a 12-month high of C$43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.09.
In other AirBoss of America news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$32.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$159,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,794,077 shares in the company, valued at C$153,394,164.14.
About AirBoss of America
AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.
