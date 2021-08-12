Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) by 70.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in RPC were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of RPC by 14,040.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,091 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in RPC in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,375,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPC by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,782,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,823,000 after purchasing an additional 422,723 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RPC by 212.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 587,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 399,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the first quarter worth approximately $1,688,000. 23.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RES opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97. RPC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $7.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.79 million, a P/E ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 2.14.

In related news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $205,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,456,739.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 100,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at $30,156,873.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,384,924 shares of company stock worth $7,750,100 over the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

