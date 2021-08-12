Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 1,500 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Surmodics were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Surmodics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Surmodics by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,294,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,680,000 after acquiring an additional 78,225 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRDX stock opened at $53.61 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.83. Surmodics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.17 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.10, a PEG ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). Surmodics had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Surmodics

SurModics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

