Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $26.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Tecnoglass traded as high as $24.16 and last traded at $23.96, with a volume of 577 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.04.

TGLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tecnoglass from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tecnoglass presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,129,000 after acquiring an additional 758,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 452.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 324,108 shares during the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the first quarter worth approximately $2,104,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 22.2% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 834,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after acquiring an additional 151,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tecnoglass by 67.1% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 330,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 132,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.77 million. Research analysts predict that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.92%.

About Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.