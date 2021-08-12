Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Tankers Ltd. is a Marshall Islands corporation recently formed by Teekay Corporation to provide international marine transportation of crude oil. Teekay Tankers Ltd. owns a fleet of nine double-hull Aframax-class oil tankers, which an affiliate of Teekay Corporation manages under a mix of spot-market trading and short- or medium-term fixed-rate time-charter contracts. In addition, Teekay Corporation will offer to Teekay Tankers Ltd. within eighteen months of the initial public offering the opportunity to purchase up to four Suezmax-class oil tankers. Teekay Tankers Ltd. intends to distribute on a quarterly basis all of its cash available for distribution, subject to any reserves established by its board of directors. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DNB Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Teekay Tankers from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.17.

Shares of NYSE TNK traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.38. 3,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,070. Teekay Tankers has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $16.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.22.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.19). Teekay Tankers had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 5.95%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teekay Tankers will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNK. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. 24.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay Tankers Company Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

