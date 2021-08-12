TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $732.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $17.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.25. TEGNA has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. TEGNA’s payout ratio is 16.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

