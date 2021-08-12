Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE:TDF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 35,921 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 45,912 shares.The stock last traded at $21.00 and had previously closed at $21.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 405,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,561,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

