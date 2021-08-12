Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Teradata’s Q2 performance benefitted from momentum in recurring revenues. Its efforts to expand cloud-based features of Vantage is a key catalyst. The solution is available across top public cloud vendors like Google Cloud, AWS and Azure. Teradata generates significant revenues from sectors like financial services, government and healthcare, which remain stable despite the pandemic. This provides an impetus to Teradata’s top line. Completion of its transition to a subscription-based business model is expected to boost recurring revenues. Teradata expects recurring revenues to grow in high-single-digit to low-double-digit range year over year. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry year to date. Decline in consulting revenues along with intensifying competition in the analytic data solutions market remain persistent concerns.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Summit Insights reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradata presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.13.

Shares of NYSE TDC traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.27. 21,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,973. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 524.65, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. Teradata has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $59.58.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the sale, the executive now owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $191,597.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Teradata by 107.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 64,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 33,385 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Teradata by 16.6% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Teradata by 39.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after buying an additional 69,438 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Teradata by 279.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 23,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Teradata by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

