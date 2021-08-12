Ternoa (CAPS) Trading Down 2% Over Last 7 Days

Ternoa (CURRENCY:CAPS) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Ternoa has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ternoa has a market capitalization of $16.45 million and $584,511.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ternoa coin can now be purchased for $0.0741 or 0.00000167 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00046100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.10 or 0.00140311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.26 or 0.00151963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003206 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,112.29 or 0.99669646 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.24 or 0.00856880 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ternoa Coin Profile

Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,051,250 coins. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_ . The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ternoa

