Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $578.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 target price (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $1.85 on Thursday, reaching $709.67. 238,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,950,951. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $287.00 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $655.19. The stock has a market cap of $702.58 billion, a PE ratio of 368.80, a PEG ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total value of $530,810.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.17, for a total transaction of $930,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,164,014.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,675 shares of company stock worth $38,960,554. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $258,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Tesla by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,160 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Tesla by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 934 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 9.9% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 6.5% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

