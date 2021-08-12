Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir Sells 50,860 Shares

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 50,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $506,057.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TEVA stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $10.01. 348,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,325,561. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $13.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.87.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. On average, equities analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 55,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after buying an additional 13,232 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 106,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,326,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,446,000 after acquiring an additional 40,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TEVA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.72.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

