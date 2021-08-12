Tezos 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $217.69 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. Tezos has a market cap of $2.85 billion and approximately $217.69 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $3.33 or 0.00007500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tezos has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00037188 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 885,367,117 coins and its circulating supply is 855,450,889 coins. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

