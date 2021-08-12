The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Holdings Boosted by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,537 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 24,970 shares during the quarter. The Bank of New York Mellon makes up approximately 3.3% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $13,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BK. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 49,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 70.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 134.5% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 131,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 62.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,913,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.9% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 7,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.87. The company had a trading volume of 283,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,282,318. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $54.86. The company has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Salla Francis J. La sold 25,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $1,235,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,424,063.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. decreased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

