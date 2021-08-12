The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.50

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 131582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SKIN shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $734,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth approximately $311,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth approximately $758,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 59.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Beauty Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

