The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells $5,796,494.00 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $5,796,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $74.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.03. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $33.79 and a 1-year high of $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.27.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business’s revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

