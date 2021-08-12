The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $426.44

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $426.44 and last traded at $424.59, with a volume of 2934 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $408.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stephens upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.29.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $398.85.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

In other The Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total value of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,967,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,523,704,000 after acquiring an additional 17,773 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,727,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,477,051,000 after acquiring an additional 99,945 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,347,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $901,490,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,239,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,256,000 after acquiring an additional 83,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 14.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 908,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $348,914,000 after acquiring an additional 116,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.