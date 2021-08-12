The Diverse Income Trust plc (DIVI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.10 on November 30th

The Diverse Income Trust plc (LON:DIVI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from The Diverse Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
The Diverse Income Trust stock opened at GBX 116 ($1.52) on Thursday. The Diverse Income Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 122 ($1.59). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115.82.
About The Diverse Income Trust
