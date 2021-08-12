The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $29.42. The First Bancorp shares last traded at $29.28, with a volume of 5,471 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.80. The company has a market capitalization of $329.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This is a positive change from The First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNLC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of The First Bancorp by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in The First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in The First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

About The First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

