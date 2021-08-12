The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) Insider Carolyn Ferguson Purchases 15 Shares

The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG) insider Carolyn Ferguson bought 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,037 ($13.55) per share, for a total transaction of £155.55 ($203.23).

Carolyn Ferguson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Carolyn Ferguson bought 14 shares of The Go-Ahead Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,065 ($13.91) per share, for a total transaction of £149.10 ($194.80).

Shares of LON:GOG traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,030 ($13.46). The company had a trading volume of 41,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,526. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,103.39. The stock has a market cap of £444.72 million and a PE ratio of -9.63. The Go-Ahead Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 533.70 ($6.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,463 ($19.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on shares of The Go-Ahead Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of The Go-Ahead Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The Go-Ahead Group Company Profile

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. The Go-Ahead Group plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

