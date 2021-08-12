The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) to Sell

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 41.00% from the stock’s current price.

ARCT has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.15.

NASDAQ:ARCT traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.15. 19,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,892. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $129.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.80.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $3,384,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 17.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 194.0% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $579,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

