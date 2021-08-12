The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 62.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Shares of BLND stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $18.45. 2,515 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,199. Blend Labs has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $21.04.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.