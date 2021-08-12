The Graph (GRT) Price Hits $0.88 on Top Exchanges

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One The Graph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00001974 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Graph has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar. The Graph has a market cap of $4.14 billion and approximately $399.49 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The Graph alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00056052 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003019 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015195 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.99 or 0.00874924 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00110624 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.33 or 0.00155944 BTC.

About The Graph

The Graph (CRYPTO:GRT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

Buying and Selling The Graph

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.