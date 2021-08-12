The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.50.

THG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 6,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $828,054.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,747 shares of company stock worth $2,722,035 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

THG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $141.64. The stock had a trading volume of 643 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,917. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.02. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $143.20.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

