The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.55

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and traded as high as $1.57. The Hong Kong and China Gas shares last traded at $1.57, with a volume of 231,358 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,933 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

