The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 82.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,138,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027,154 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 42.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,255,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,451,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,897 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 307.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,064,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,409 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 17.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,231,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,273,000 after acquiring an additional 790,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

KHC stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.36. 3,193,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,131,079. The stock has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.12. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $28.56 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

