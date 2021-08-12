The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3,466.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $47.46. 1,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,867. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $48.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.86. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 1.26.

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

