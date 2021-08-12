The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Trading Up 7.8%

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) was up 7.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.82 and last traded at $15.80. Approximately 24,193 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,992,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LEV shares. National Bankshares set a $20.00 price target on shares of The Lion Electric and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial began coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. National Bank of Canada began coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Friday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.48.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Lion Electric Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEV. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in The Lion Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Lion Electric by 2,241.4% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,207 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,840,000. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

The Lion Electric Company Profile (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

